Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Silvino Bracho recorded his first major league save on Thursday, when closer Brad Ziegler was away from the club and RHP Daniel Hudson was unavailable after pitching the previous three days. Bracho had 19 saves at two minor league stops this season. “You always want to see how it translates to the big leagues, and he didn’t seem to miss a beat,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “And he’s done it in winter ball, which may be even a better help than pitching in the high minor leagues. Some of the winter ball places you go, and as tough as it can be to pitch in those spots.” Bracho is expected to compete for a spot in Arizona’s bullpen next spring.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up six runs (four earned) in three innings in his final start of the season, finishing 14-9 with a 4.67 ERA in a career-high 188 2/3 innings. “I would have liked to finish strong,” De La Rosa said. “This was disappointing. I was putting it up and not making pitches. The four walks tonight was really bad.” De La Rosa led the D-backs in victories in his first full season in a starting rotation. He received an average of 5.00 runs per start, tied for third-most in the National League.

OF Ender Inciarte missed his third straight game Friday with a sore shin. “I‘m not going to put him in there unless he’s good enough to be able to run and do the things he can do,” manager Chip Hale said. “No reason to injure him worse.” Inciarte, hitting .303 with 21 stolen bases, fouled a ball off his shin in a weekend series in San Diego. “The swelling has shifted from where the injury happened,” Hale said. “The bruising has gone down into his ankle and Achilles area. The swelling is now bothering that more than the initial site.”

LF David Peralta saw a hand specialist Friday after suffering a right wrist injury Thursday, when he forced to leave after making a diving attempt to catch a sinking line drive in the fourth inning against Colorado. X-rays were negative, but Perlta was given what the team called a “preventative” MRI. “Just want to check and make sure there was no other damage,” manager Chip Hale said. “He feels a little better today. If there’s nothing on the MRI, if he can pinch hit. What’s happening right now is best case, definitely.” Peralta’s wrist was bent back at a severe angle when his glove caught in the grass.

OF/C Peter O‘Brien made his first major league home run count. His shot off top AL Cy Young candidate Dallas Keuchel traveled an estimated 471 feet and landed in the walkway behind the left-center field fence, not far from a Lo-Lo’s chicken and waffles eatery new to the park this season. “He had a good swing,” Hale said. “That was one of the bright spots tonight.”

RHP Brad Ziegler rejoined the team Friday after missing the Colorado series to stay with his wife for the birth of their child Monday in Kansas City. He has recorded 29 saves, and is streak of 27 is one short of RHP J.J. Putz’s club record. The D-backs have two games remaining.