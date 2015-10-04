Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Socrates Brito led off the game in style, doubling to left against Houston right-hander Collin McHugh. Despite an 0-for-4 outing on Friday, Brito is 16 for 49 over his past six games with five doubles, three triples and two home runs. “He’s opening some eyes,” said Arizona manager Chip Hale.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson posted yet another rough outing in interleague play Saturday.

RHP Randall Delgado’s five-game scoreless streak came to a quick end Saturday night.

1B Paul Goldschmidt finally got the better of Houston RHP Collin McHugh Saturday night.

LHP Robbie Ray, who is 5-12 with a 3.50 ERA, will be on a short leash when he starts the season’s final game on Sunday.