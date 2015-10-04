FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
October 5, 2015 / 12:33 AM / 2 years ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RF Socrates Brito led off the game in style, doubling to left against Houston right-hander Collin McHugh. Despite an 0-for-4 outing on Friday, Brito is 16 for 49 over his past six games with five doubles, three triples and two home runs. “He’s opening some eyes,” said Arizona manager Chip Hale.

RHP Jeremy Hellickson posted yet another rough outing in interleague play Saturday.

RHP Randall Delgado’s five-game scoreless streak came to a quick end Saturday night.

1B Paul Goldschmidt finally got the better of Houston RHP Collin McHugh Saturday night.

LHP Robbie Ray, who is 5-12 with a 3.50 ERA, will be on a short leash when he starts the season’s final game on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.