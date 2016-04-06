Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Socrates Brito started in center field for the first time in his major league career Tuesday.

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. Bracho gave up a three-run homer to Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado in 1 1/3 innings in the opener on Monday.

CF A.J. Pollock had a plate placed in the tip of his right elbow in surgery Tuesday. No timetable was given for his return.

UT Chris Owings was 1-for-5 with a single while making his first professional appearance in center field during the season opener. Owings played nine innings in the outfield in his previous seven seasons, spending one game in left field at Class A Visalia in 2009. “He’s athletic,” manager Chip Hale said of Owings, who played the final two exhibition games in center after CF A.J. Pollock fractured his right elbow. “He moves around.” Owings and rookie Socrates Brito will be used in center field while Pollock is out, Hale said.

RHP Jake Barrett made his major league debut in the fifth inning, replacing RHP Zack Greinke. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit. Barrett was hit by Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu’s sharp one-hopper, but the ball ricocheted to 2B Jean Segura, who threw LeMahieu out at first. Barrett’s fastball was clocked at 97 mph.

RHP Zack Greinke gave up nine hits and seven runs in four innings in his Arizona debut after signing a $206.5 million free agent deal in December. He gave up six runs in an inning and seven runs in a game for the time since 2012, when he was with Milwaukee. Colorado SS Trevor Story hit two homers off Greinke. “The first was like a fastball, maybe a little up, maybe not knowing what he likes, but I don’t think I gave up a home run on that pitch all year last year,” said Greinke, who led the NL with a 1.66 ERA in 2015 for the Dodgers.

RHP Zack Greinke pitched with the flu Monday, one news outlet reported, but manager Chip Hale said it did not affect his performance. “I think what bothered him was their bats and location of the pitches,” Hale said. “If he had the flu and it was an issue, he probably wouldn’t have been able to start.” Greinke gave up nine hits and seven runs in four innings of a 10-5 loss to Colorado.

RHP Kyle Drabek had his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday to add to the Arizona bullpen. Drabek made a total of just eight major league appearances the previous three years.