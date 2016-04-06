Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Socrates Brito started in center field for the first time in his major league career Tuesday.

OF Socrates Brito was 1-for-4 with a single in his first major league start in center field Tuesday. “I wanted to give Brito a start, especially against a right-handed pitcher,” manager Chip Hale said. Brito, who made his first opening day roster, made five starts in right field as a September call-up in 2015 and was inserted into left field as a defensive replacement Monday. The D-backs will use a platoon Brito with IF/OF Chris Owings in center field early in the season.

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado in 1 1/3 innings Monday. Bracho made his first major league roster out of spring training. “It was a move we had to make,” manager Chip Hale said. “It was unfortunate for Silvino, but that is what is going to happen this season with the pitchers with options. When we need to protect, we are going to do these type of things.”

CF A.J. Pollock had a plate placed on the olecranon fracture at the top of his right elbow in surgery by Dr. Don Sheridan and Dr. Gary Waslewski on Tuesday. The team said there is no timetable for his return. Pollock suffered the injury while pushing himself up from a slide at home Friday. He was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.

RHP Zack Greinke pitched with the flu Monday as one news outlet reported, but manager Chip Hale said it did not affect his performance. “I think what bothered him was their bats and location of the pitches,” Hale said. “If he had the flu and it was an issue, he probably wouldn’t have been able to start.” Greinke gave up nine hits and seven runs in four innings of a 10-5 loss to Colorado. “He had had some upper respiratory issues a week ago like a lot of our guys had had this spring, whether it is allergies,” Hale said. “But he was checked out and he was fine.”

RHP Kyle Drabek was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday to add bullpen length when RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Reno. With RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) on the disabled list, the D-backs did not have a true long reliever. Drabek, a high school teammate of Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt, was 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA in seven innings with the major league team in spring training. “He pitched very well for us in spring training,” manager Chip Hale said. “He can go five, six, seven innings if we needed it. You always have to be prepared.” A first-round draft pick by Philadelphia in 2006, Drabek is 8-15 with a 5.27 ERA in 42 major league games, 30 starts. He made three relief appearances with the White Sox last season.