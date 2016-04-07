Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter opened the season on the disabled list with what could be a minor infringement of his right shoulder. “It doesn’t quite give you normal usage,” Collmenter said. Tests showed no structural damage. “It just didn’t feel right,” he said. “Thought we were making progress on it but it really weren’t getting where we wanted it to. Take some time to iron it out and be back as soon as possible.” RHP Kyle Drabek was purchased Tuesday to replace Collmenter as the long reliever. “The length factor is an issue,” manager Chip Hale said. “We are starting to see how Collmenter is important to our team.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch in the left hand in the third inning by RHP Tyler Chatwood, dangerously close to the area in which he suffered a fractured hand after being hit by Pittsburgh RHP Ernest Frieri in 2014. Goldschmidt missed the final two months of that season. He is wearing a protective pad on his left hand, which he said helped in this case. Goldschmidt, who also walked, has reached base safely in 38 straight games against Colorado, tying a club record against any opponent. Luis Gonzalez reached in 38 straight against the Rockies from June 25, 2000-Sept. 21, 2002).

LHP Patrick Corbin gave up four runs on eight hits his first start of the season, all the runs came on three homers. “Made a couple of mistakes early and we got down,” Corbin said. “I just wish I could have those back.” He struck out six and did not walk a batter. “It was good to get through seven,” Corbin said. “I felt strong and felt like I could have gone longer. Just frustrating. Just a couple of pitches.”

2B/3B Brandon Drury was 1-for-4 with a single in his first professional appearance in the outfield when he started in left field Wednesday. Drury made eight starts at third base, four at second and one at shortstop in his September callup last year. Drury has 133 doubles in the minors since 2013, the most in the minors. LF Yasmany Tomas, who was bothered by a knee injury in spring training, was given the day off after getting three hits in the first two games.