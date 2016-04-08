Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley, optioned to Triple-A Reno with two weeks remaining in spring training, pitched six scoreless innings in the Aces’ season-opening 8-0 victory over El Paso on Thursday. Bradley gave up two hits, a double and a single, walked three and struck out seven. Bradley broke camp as the Diamondbacks’ fifth starter last spring before his season was derailed when he was hit in the face by a line drive in his fourth start. He then missed most of the second half due to shoulder soreness.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa could not hold leads of 3-0, 4-2 and 6-4 in his first start of the season, leaving in the fourth inning after giving up seven runs (six earned), six hits and three walks. He threw strikes on 40 of 70 pitches. “The command wasn’t there,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It is the same story we have had with our starters. Getting the ball up to good hitters. It is just not going to work, in this ballpark especially. There is not a whole lot of forgiveness.”

2B Jean Segura is the eighth player ever to hit a leadoff homer in the first and an inside-the-park HR in the same game, according to Elias.

UT Chris Owings was 0-for-4 while making his third start of the season in center field, his second start against a right-handed pitcher. Owings, who bats right-handed, has started against two righties and one lefty, and OF Socrates Brito started against a righty. “It is not a platoon,” manager Chip Hale said. Hale said he would like to get Owings a start in the infield in the Cubs series.