Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Buschmann was purchased from Triple-A Reno to add length to a bullpen that has logged 15 2/3 innings in four games while D-backs starters gave up 23 earned runs in 20 1/3 innings. “We need some more arms, period,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Buschmann, 32, has spent 10 seasons in the minors but has not pitched in the majors after being a 15th-round pick by San Diego in the 2006 draft. He was 8-10 with a 4.08 in three Triple-A stops last season before being signed as a minor league free agent this winter. “It’s his opportunity,” Hale said. “When you get these opportunities, you never know what is going to happen.”

2B Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to five games with a leadoff double in the first inning, and before he was done, he had set one franchise record and tied another. Segura set a record with five multi-hit games to start a season, and his 11 hits in the first five games to tie Gerardo Parra’s team record. “He’s been unbelievable so far,” Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt said. Segura’s double in the first inning hit off the center-field fence about a foot of becoming his second leadoff homer in as many games. He has three homers, a triple and three doubles.

LHP Robbie Ray gave up two runs on four hits and four walks in six innings of his first major league start. Ray surrendered all this walks in the fourth inning, when the Cubs scored twice without getting the ball out of the infield. “I just lost my focus and the game sped up on me,” Ray said.

RHP Zack Greinke will make his second Arizona start against the Cubs on Saturday. Greinke is 6-1 with a 1.99 ERA in his last seven starts at Chase Field. His most recent was his only loss in that stretch, when he gave up seven runs in a 10-5 loss to Colorado on opening day April 4. Greinke pitched six scoreless inning in his only start against the Cubs last season, giving up three hits in a no-decision June 23. He is 4-2 with a 3.78 ERA in eight career starts against them.

RHP Kyle Drabek was designated for assignment one day after pitching two innings in relief Thursday. Drabek gave up one run and four walks in two-plus innings. He was replaced on the roster when RHP Matt Buschmann was purchased from Triple-A Reno on Friday.