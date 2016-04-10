Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

CF A.J. Pollock (elbow) could miss the rest of the season after surgery to repair an acute fracture of a chronic nonunion in his right elbow, team orthopedist Dr. Don Sheridan said Saturday “If everything goes extremely well, it is going to be at least three months before A.J. starts baseball activities,” Sheridan said. “It could be the entire season.” A small metal place was inserted into his right elbow during this surgery. A 3-inch screw was inserted into his right elbow during a similar surgery in 2010. “Although this is a very complex problem, I am optimistic about his return,” Dr. Sheridan said.

CF A.J. Pollock (right elbow) had a three-inch metal device inserted and also received a bone graft from his left hip during surgery on Tuesday to repair his right elbow. Pollock is expected to being baseball activity in three months and could miss the rest of the season, team orthopedist Dr. Don Sheridan said Saturday. Pollock had a similar injury in the spring of 2010 and missed five months. Doctors placed a 3-inch screw into Pollock’s elbow that time, but over time the screw came loose and finally broke.

RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) is expected to start throwing on the side early next week as the Diamondbacks begin a 10-game road Tuesday. Collmenter missed time last week with an illness. “His shoulder is feeling much better,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Collmenter also may get some work in the extended spring training program during the Diamondbacks’ road trip, Hale said.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa made his first relief since Sept. 27, 2014, when he pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning on Saturday, striking out the last two batters on 94 mph and 97 mph fastballs. It was his between-starts work day, and manager Chip Hale said it also enabled the Diamondbacks to save a bullpen inning from another reliever. ”We were going to use him for an inning and let him throw after the game,“ Hale said. ”It was a positive experience for him out there. Tempo was better. He just threw his pitches with conviction, which is important. De La Rosa, the Diamondbacks’ No. 4 starter, will make his next scheduled start on Wednesday. He gave up six hits and seven runs (six earned) in his first start on Thursday, a 14-6 loss to the Cubs, and spoke to family friend Pedro Martinez on Friday night.

RHP Zack Greinke gave up four runs and seven hits in a 4-2 loss to the Cubs on Saturday in his second Arizona start. Greinke (0-2) gave up three runs in the first inning while losing the first two starts of the season for the first time in his career. “Too many mistakes, getting hit hard early and then started pitching better later but not good enough so far,” Greinke said. “I have to start pitching better here on out. Overall, it wasn’t very good, and it has to be better.”