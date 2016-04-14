Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LHP Patrick Corbin (0-1) pitched six innings Tuesday against the Dodgers, giving up one run and six hits, striking out one and walking one. Manager Chip Hale didn’t want to remove him, but with the Diamondbacks still scoreless in the late innings, the team needed to get another hitter in the lineup. “It was extremely hard, and I know he was disappointed,” Hale said. “He had a low pitch count, and that’s something we preach to our pitchers is to keep your pitch count low and you can pitch nine innings. But we had, at that point, eight outs left, and we hadn’t really done much offensively.”