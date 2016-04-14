FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
#US MLB
April 14, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Patrick Corbin (0-1) pitched six innings Tuesday against the Dodgers, giving up one run and six hits, striking out one and walking one. Manager Chip Hale didn’t want to remove him, but with the Diamondbacks still scoreless in the late innings, the team needed to get another hitter in the lineup. “It was extremely hard, and I know he was disappointed,” Hale said. “He had a low pitch count, and that’s something we preach to our pitchers is to keep your pitch count low and you can pitch nine innings. But we had, at that point, eight outs left, and we hadn’t really done much offensively.”

