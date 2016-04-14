Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Rubby De La Rosa suffered his second loss in as many starts Wednesday night despite a promising beginning. De La Rosa conceded only one walk and one hit while inducing seven groundouts in his first 3 1/3 innings. But when he left, the right-hander had allowed two earned runs, five hits, a walk and a hit batter with three strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of a 3-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

2B Jean Segura registered his sixth multi-hit game of the season Wednesday night. Segura went 2-for-3 with a walk in the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Segura is now batting .412 (14-for-34) and leads the Diamondbacks with 14 hits and 27 total bases.

SS Nick Ahmed hit his third home run of the season in Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ahmed propelled a 91 mph fastball from LHP Alex Wood into the first row of the bleachers in left-center field in the top of the third inning. Ahmed’s .296 average is the second-highest on the team.

LHP Robbie Ray will seek his first win of the season Thursday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his first start against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night, Ray allowed two runs, four hits and four walks in six innings while striking out three and did not receive the decision. During spring training, Ray went 2-0 in five starts.

RHP Brad Ziegler set a club record with his 29th consecutive save Tuesday. Ziegler broke J.J. Putz’s standard of 28 set from July 27, 2011, to April 12, 2012.