Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

2B Jean Segura was 1-for-4 with a single while hitting leadoff for the ninth time in 10 games, all of his starts. Segura is hitting .405 with six runs, two doubles, three homers, five RBIs and one walk in the leadoff spot. He leads the NL with six multi-hit games.

SS Nick Ahmed has hit safely in 12 of his past 13 games against the Dodgers after going 1-for-3 with an RBI on Thursday. He is hitting .432 in those 13 games, with three doubles, five homers and 11 RBIs. He had bases-empty homers in the first two games of the Dodgers series. Ahmed is hitting .360 in eight games in the No. 9 spot in the order, as manager Chip Hale has opted to hit his pitcher eighth most of the season.

LHP Robbie Ray ran his scoreless streak to 20 innings covering all or parts of four starts against the Dodgers before they scored two runs in the seventh inning Thursday. He gave up four hits, walked five and struck out six. “I had five walks tonight, but that’s something to build on,” he told reporters. “I feel like I pitched great tonight and look forward to next time out.” Ray went 2-0 while pitching 11 scoreless innings in his final two starts against the Dodgers last season, on Sept. 11 and Sept. 22, and he finished a July 1 start against them with three scoreless innings. His September victories were his only two wins after the All-Star break.

RHP Zack Greinke will make his third start of the season Friday, still looking for his first victory after giving up 11 earned runs in losses to the Rockies and the Cubs. He had not given up that runs many in consecutive starts since the middle of the 2011 season, when he was with Milwaukee. Greinke has yielded three homers in 10 innings. He struck out eight and gave up one run in his final five innings of a 4-2 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.