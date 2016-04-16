Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt drew a walk in four plate appearances Friday. He has reached base in 31 of his last 36 against the Padres.

SS Nick Ahmed was 1-for-4 Friday with a game-tying RBI double in the seventh. Ahmed was hitting ninth in the order and is hitting .345 (10-for-29) in nine starts in the ninth slot in the order this season with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs. He leads the major leagues in batting average from the No. 9 slot.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings Friday night after giving up 11 runs on 16 hits over 10 innings in his first two starts. He is 6-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 1.64 earned run average in 14 starts.

RHP Brad Ziegler got a game-ending double-play grounder to work out of a bases-loaded jam Friday night to gain his second save of the season. The save was also his 30th straight successful conversion, extending his own franchise record.