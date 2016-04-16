FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 16, 2016 / 7:40 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Paul Goldschmidt drew a walk in four plate appearances Friday. He has reached base in 31 of his last 36 against the Padres.

SS Nick Ahmed hit ninth in the order for the ninth time this season on Friday. He is hitting .360 with a double, three homers and five RBIs in the last spot in the order.

SS Nick Ahmed was 1-for-4 Friday with a game-tying RBI double in the seventh. Ahmed was hitting ninth in the order and is hitting .345 (10-for-29) in nine starts in the ninth slot in the order this season with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs. He leads the major leagues in batting average from the No. 9 slot.

RHP Zack Greinke allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings Friday night after giving up 11 runs on 16 hits over 10 innings in his first two starts. He is 6-1 lifetime against the Padres with a 1.64 earned run average in 14 starts.

RHP Brad Ziegler got a game-ending double-play grounder to work out of a bases-loaded jam Friday night to gain his second save of the season. The save was also his 30th straight successful conversion, extending his own franchise record.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.