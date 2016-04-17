Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas was 3-for-6 on Saturday night for his first three-hit game since last June 24. Tomas scored two of Arizona’s three runs.

RHP Shelby Miller expects to make his next start after suffering cuts to both knuckles on the index finger of his right hand while pitching to pitching rival Andrew Cashner in the second inning on Saturday night. With both knuckles bleeding, Miller had to leave the game after issuing two walks, the second with the bases loaded to force home a run. “It was just some poor mechanics,” Miller said. “I just sort of fell off the side of the mound and my hand hit the ground a couple of times.” Because of Miller’s early departure, the Diamondbacks were forced to use nine pitchers in the 14-inning game. Closer Brad Ziegler worked two innings after getting the save Friday night and Monday’s scheduled starter Ruddy De La Rosa worked the 14th and took the loss. Relievers pitched 12 innings for the Diamondbacks. Four relievers worked two or more innings.

2B Jean Segura is hitting .340 (16-for-47) in 11 games from the leadoff spot. He was only 1-for-7 with a RBI on Saturday night, however.

SS Nick Ahmed was 2-for-6 on Saturday night as he hit higher than ninth in the batting order for only the third time this season. Ahmed has hit in five straight games (6-for-19).