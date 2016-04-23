Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, although he suffered bruises on both knuckles of his right index finger that caused him to leave a start in San Diego in the second inning last Saturday. He walked five in two-plus innings in San Francisco on Thursday, including the final four batters he faced. ”As of right now, we’re not planning on him skipping a start,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”Can that change? It always can. He’s feeling good. He’s healthy. His arm is fine. His hand’s fine. He should be OK. Hale said a slight mechanical tweak may be all that is necessary for a return to form. “He is pulling over (his body) and his head is coming off the ball,” Hale said. “He knows it. He just has to correct it. We’re not concerned. A lot of times, inside, he’s getting worked up and trying to do too much. He just has to let it go and pitch. He’ll be fine.”

C Welington Castillo had his third career two-homer game, hitting bases-empty homers in the fourth and eighth innings. “Honestly, I don’t feel really really good,” Castillo said. “I feel my timing is a little bit off.” Castillo has five homers this season after hitting a career-high 19 last season, 17 after being acquired by Arizona in June.

RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) is expected to begin pitching in extended spring training games this week, manager Chip Hale said, and should work his way to three-inning stints on a rehab assignment by first week of May. Collmenter has been on the disabled list with a slight shoulder impingement since the season began. He was expected to be the primary long reliever, a role that has been filled by RHP Kyle Drabek, RHP Matt Buschmann and RHP Tyler Wagner in the interim

LHP Patrick Corbin suffered his second three-homer game of the season, when the Pirates had three homers through three innings. Corbin gave up five runs (four earned) in six innings. Just missed some spots early and wasn’t very good,” Corbin said. “I didn’t have my best stuff today. Giving up five runs in the first three, it is a little tough to come back there. A couple of mistakes early and in this ballpark, if you make mistakes early they are going to go a long way.”

3B Jake Lamb was held out of the starting lineup against Pirates LHP Jon Niese after going 7-for-15 with four doubles, a triple, a homer and three RBIs in a four-game sweep of San Francisco. Lamb slid late into home plate while scoring in the third inning of a 6-2 victory on Thursday, and he stumbled as he attempted to get to his feet, grinning sheepishly. Lamb was not hurt, and Arizona manager Chip Hale wants to keep it that way. “The main thing in that whole deal, we can’t have a guy get hurt doing it,” Hale said. “We’ll have to talk to him and get him back to sliding the correct way. He did it in spring training.” Lamb also started his slide a little late when he stole second in the third inning. Lamb grounded out as a pinch-hitter to end the game.