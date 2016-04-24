Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday. Bracho gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Saturday, when RHP Enrique Burgos was promoted. Bracho, recalled earlier in the week, gave up two runs, three hits and a walk in two-thirds of an inning in an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh on Friday. “Bracho needs to go back down and pitch he way back up here,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He has not been the same guy we saw at the end of last year. We felt like this was the best move for his career.” Bracho made the opening day roster but was optioned to Reno three days later after giving up one a run in 1 1/3 innings on April 4.

RHP Shelby Miller threw a side session off the Chase Field mound on Saturday, an unusual step, as he prepares for Tuesday’s start. Miller is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in four starts.

RHP Shelby Miller threw a side session off the Chase Field mound in front of pitching coach Mike Butcher and manager Chip on Hale on Saturday, an unusual step, as he prepares for his Tuesday start. Miller, 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA in four starts, has been fighting his mechanics. “Gives you the real view of what it is going to be like on the mound,” Hale said. “It’s just something different. He threw the ball very well. He’s ready to go. He was driving the ball into the zone. He was throwing strikes. We know if he is throwing strikes with his top-end stuff, he’s going to get outs. Just staying on line, not getting tipped over to the left too much like he was when he was hitting his hand.” The Diamondbacks videotaped the session for review.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa had his best start of the season, working into the seventh inning for the first time in four starts while giving up one run and three hits. He struck out six, walked one and hit two. “He did a nice job,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Got us into the seventh inning. He’s growing as a pitcher.” De La Rosa is 2-3, but the other victory came in relief, when he was forced into an extra-inning game in San Francisco on Monday. De La Rosa had gone longer than 4 2/3 innings in his previous starts. “The fastball command improved as the night went on,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “The fastball stayed at 95 (mph) and hotter, 96, 97, 98. Then the slider got better as the game went on. It was probably as good of a right-hand slider as we have seen this year to date.”

C Chris Herrmann tied a career high with four RBIs, including a three-run homer, on Saturday. His RBI double in the second inning snapped a 1-for-20 skid to start the season. “It’s been driving me crazy,” Herrmann said. “I play every now and then, and if I have a bad game I kind of sit on it for a while. Luckily, I have ‘Mags’ (hitting coach Dave Magadan) and ‘Gracie’ (assistant hitting coach Mark Grace) to talk to about hitting. We’ve been working on some adjustments.” Hermmann has played sparingly in part because of starting C Welington Castillo has a team-high five homers. “We know his bat works,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s why we traded for him. The last two, three, four days, Dave’s been working with him, and it’s starting to come. Unfortunately, he is going to be played sporadically, so we have to find a way to keep his swing solid.”

RHP Enrique Burgos was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

RHP Enrique Burgos was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday to add a fresh arm arm to the bullpen. Burgos, one of the final roster cuts in spring training, was 1-0 in five scoreless innings with the Aces this season. He was 2-2 with two saves and a 4.67 ERA in 30 games with Arizona last season.