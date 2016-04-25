Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch twice in extended spring training this week before pitching three innings at Class A Visalia on May 2, according to manager Chip Hale. It is reasonable to expect Collmenter to be activated on the 10-day road trip May 3-11, Hale said. “We’ll see how he feels,” Hale said. “We’ll see how the ball is coming out of his hand. And we’ll see if he is getting outs. Those are all going to be important things.” Collmenter did not require surgery, and his rehab has included exercises to strengthen and loosen his core. “Just stuff that happens over the course of many years of pitching a lot of innings,” Hale said. “Maybe it is the best thing that could happen to him.”

1B Paul Goldschmidt had the eighth two-homer game of his career Sunday, the second a two-run shot off Pirates closer Mark Melancon that tied the game with one out in the last of the ninth inning. Goldschmidt has six game-tying homers in the ninth inning or later, the most in the majors since he entered the league in August 2011. He also had the first two-error game of his career, and his throw to the plate on PH John Jaso’s base-loaded grounder enabled a run to score. “I probably tried to do too much throwing it home when I just could have just got the out at second or first,” Goldschmidt said. Goldschmidt, a three-time Gold Glove winner, has had 16 separate months in which he has not committed as many as two errors.

LHP Robbie Ray could not get out of the fourth inning in his shortest appearance of the season while giving up five runs (four earned) and eight hits. Ray, who entered with a 1.96 ERA, left after permitting two singles to open the Pirates’ five-run fourth inning. He had gone at least six innings in his previous three starts this season, all quality starts. He is 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates.

RHP Zack Greinke will make his third start at Chase Field on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series against St. Louis. Greinke gave up 11 runs in 10 innings in his first two home starts but gave up only three runs in two quality starts on the recent 10-game road trip. Greinke is 9-4 with a 3.03 ERA in 15 regular-season appearances against the Cardinals, and he gave up four runs in 22 innings against them in three playoff starts 2013-14.