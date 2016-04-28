Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas extended his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games with a double in the seventh inning, and he added a bases-empty homer in the ninth. He is hitting .358 with five doubles, five homers and eight RBIs during the streak. Tomas hit fifth in the lineup Tuesday and has settled into the four-five spot in the lineup, depending if the opposing starter is a right- or left-hander.

RHP Shelby Miller corrected a flaw in his delivery and pitched four scoreless innings Tuesday before giving up five runs in the fifth inning, a rally fueled when a fly ball to right-center just eluded CF Chris Owings. Miller gave up three-run homer to Brandon Moss to cap the rally three batters later. “Honestly I felt like I made one bad pitch and it was the home run,” Miller said. Miller (0-2) has given up 19 earned runs in 19 2/3 innings this season, an 8.79 ERA, and he has given up six homers in 16 innings at Chase Field. He did not get more than six outs in either of his previous two starts. “I feel like we’re headed in the right direction, sure,” Miller said. “At the end of the day, you give up five runs in five innings. That’s how I look at it.”

RHP Josh Collmenter used 11 pitches in a scoreless inning against Colorado in an extended spring training appearance on Monday, then threw another inning in the bullpen. He is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game again Thursday before going to Class A Visalia on a rehab assignment.

3B Jake Lamb was 1-for-3 with a homer and was hit by a pitch in his third start in the previous seven games. Opponents started four left-handers during that stretch, and managed Chip Hale used right-handed hitting 3B Brandon Drury as the starter in a platoon situation with Lamb, a left-handed hitter. Lamb, hitting .284 with seven doubles, three homers and 13 RBIs, is expected to get most of the at-bats at third base moving forward, when Arizona faces mostly right-handed starters. “Over a season, guys like Jake Lamb are so important because ... the amount of pitches they see per at-bat is very important,” Hale said. Lamb is averaging 3.77 pitchers per plate appearances.