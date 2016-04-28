Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas had a career-long 12-game hitting streak stopped when he went 0-for-4 Wednesday. He has a .288/.333/.573 slash line with seven doubles, five homers and 12 RBIs.

LHP Patrick Corbin gave up a season-high seven runs in 5 2/3 innings Wednesday, pitching out of trouble until St. Louis RHP Adam Wainwright keyed a five-run sixth inning with a bases-loaded triple into the left field corner. Corbin gave up seven hits, walked five and struck out two. “They put some good swings, got a rally going, and in that situation I need to make a better pitch to Wainwright and not let him beat us there,” Corbin said. St. Louis stacked its lineup with eight right-handed hitters, and they were 7-for-24 with three of the five walks. Righties were hitting .296 against Corbin entering the game, while lefties were hitting .188.

CF Chris Owings had his streak of 10 consecutive starts broken Wednesday when manager Chip Hale started RF David Peralta started in center field to give Owings a day off, but there should be no mistaking the pecking order at the position. “We like Chris out there,” Hale said. “For me, he is our center fielder right now, and this is just a day off for Chris. It’s nice to give him a day off so he can do some extra work.” Owings, hitting .270 this season, batted .324 with a double, two triples and four RBIs in his 10-start streak, all coming after OF Socrates Brito was optioned to Triple-A Reno on April 18 when the D-backs added another reliever to the bullpen. Owings has started 15 games in center since All-Star CF A.J. Pollock sustained a fractured elbow three days before the start of the regular season. Owings spent time working with first base coach/outfield instructor Dave McKay before the game.

RF David Peralta made his first start in center field this season on Wednesday because CF Chris Owings was given a day off after making 10 straight starts. Peralta played 14 games in center in 2014 and one in 2015.

RF David Peralta made his first start in the season in center field when Chris Owings was given a day off. “‘C.O.’ has played a bunch in a row out there,” manager Chip Hale said. “Just mix it up a little bit.” Peralta has played center five times this season, the first four when moving over from right field in a double switch. He played 14 games in center field in 2014, when his contract was purchased from Double-A Mobile on June 1 after CF A.J. Pollock sustained a fractured hand that sidelined him for three months. “He’s played enough center that we know he can handle it,” Hale said.

OF Peter O‘Brien is 8-for-19 during a five-game hitting streak with Triple-A Reno, with two doubles, four homers and nine RBIs. He had all three homers and eight RBIs in the final three games of a series against Fresno before the Aces’ off day Wednesday. O‘Brien is slashing .343/.342/.700 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in the first 17 games. He is tied with Texas prospect Joey Gallo and Seattle prospect Mike Zunino for the Pacific Coast League lead in homers.