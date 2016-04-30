Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Buschmann was designated for assignment on Friday. Buschmann made his major league debut with Arizona on April 10 after 10 minor league seasons with six organizations.

RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) gave up four hits and three hits in two innings in an extended spring training game appearance against the Giants’ affiliate on Thursday. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Class A Visalia on Monday.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa struck out a career-high 10 in seven innings Wednesday, becoming the first Arizona pitcher to strike out at least 10 in at least seven scoreless innings since Ian Kennedy struck out 12 in eight scoreless innings against Pittsburgh on Sept. 19, 2011. De La Rosa gave up two singles and two walks. “He had 97 (mph) and was throwing it on the corners,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Had a slider that wasn’t easy to pick up. That’s as good as I’ve ever seen him. If you are throwing 95 to 97 and putting movement on it and putting it on the corners, it’s going to be a long day. That’s all there is to it.”

RHP Charles Brewer, Arizona’s 12th-round pick in the 2009 draft, signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after missing much of the 2015 season with injuries. Brewer gave up one hit in four innings the extended spring training program and is expected to join a minor league affiliate soon. He was one of the Seattle Mariners’ final cuts this spring training.

C Chris Herrmann hit homers in consecutive at-bats as a starter when he belted a two-run shot in the second inning off Cardinals RHP Michael Wacha. Herrmann reached out and one-handed a changeup for his homer. “He just got the barrel on the ball, and we’ve seen the ball jump here a little bit, haven’t we?” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny added, “You know that happens here. Pretty good pitch, and he goes down and gets it.” Herrmann hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run eighth inning in a 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday. All four of Hermann’s hits have been for extra-bases, two doubles and two homers.

RHP Dominic Leone was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday, three days after he was promoted from Reno when the D-backs needed to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. Leone, acquired from Seattle with C Welington Castillo in the trade that went 1B/OF Mark Trumbo to the Mariners, gave up four hits and three runs in 2 2/3 innings in appearances Tuesday and Wednesday. RHP Jake Barrett replaced him on the roster.

RHP Jake Barrett was recalled from Triple-A Reno for his second stint on the Arizona roster this season. He made the team out of spring training and was 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in six appearances before being optioned to Reno on April 17. “Jake got sent down because we needed arms, and at the 10-day mark we wanted him back,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Barrett was 1-0 with a save and a 0.00 ERA in three scoreless appearances with Reno.