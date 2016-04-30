Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Buschmann was designated for assignment on Friday. Buschmann made his major league debut with Arizona on April 10 after 10 minor league seasons with six organizations.

RHP Josh Collmenter, as scheduled, is to pitch three innings in a rehab assignment at Class A Visalia on Monday. The D-backs will evaluate after that, but Collmenter is likely to make one more rehab appearance. “Probably have him go again, get some more length,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Collmenter has been on the disabled list since the start of the regular season with shoulder inflammation.

SS Nick Ahmed was given a start off for the third time this season to get a little breathing room. Ahmed has three hits, all singles, in his last 41 at-bats, dating to the last two at-bats of an April 16 game at San Diego. “Giving Nick a day,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s pressing a little bit. He just needs to dial it back. He’s working a lot with Dave (hitting coach Magadan). Gives him a chance to breathe and watch a game.” Ahmed had one RBI, five walks and five strikeouts in the stretch that dropped his slahs line to .190/.264/.329. 2B Jean Segura started at shortstop.

LHP Edwin Escobar was claimed off waivers by the Arizona Diamondbacks and was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Escobar was designated for assignment by Boston on April 20. The 24-year-old southpaw is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA, two strikeouts and no walks over two innings in two major-

LHP Edwin Escobar was claimed on waivers from Boston and optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday. Escobar, 24, made two relief appearances for the parent Red Sox in 2014 before pitching in only 20 minor league games last season because of left elbow issues. “We had mentioned his name in trade talks a couple of year ago,” manager Chip Hale said. He has been a starter most of his minor league career. The D-backs have two left-handers on their major league staff, Andrew Chafin and Keith Hessler.

LHP Robbie Ray gave up four homers in the span of 25 pitches when Colorado continued its hot hitting in Arizona. Ray, who had not given up a homer in 21 1-3 innings this season, gave up seven hits and five runs in four-plus innings in his first loss of the year. “He just wasn’t locating any off-speed pitches, number one, and number two the pitches they hit were up,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It’s very simple. They obviously like swinging the bat in this ball park. If you don’t locate your pitches, they’re going to hit them. That’s what happens with confident hitters. You have to throw strikes. It’s hard to pitch behind to good hitters.” Ray thew 89 pitches, 53 strikes.