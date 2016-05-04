Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Matt Buschmann, designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Buschmann was 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three appearances covering 4 1-3 innings with the D-backs. He was designated 19 days after making his major league debut with Arizona following 10 minor league seasons, in which he played for six organizations.

RHP Josh Collmenter (right shoulder tightness) began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on Monday, pitching three scoreless innings. The D-backs will evaluate him, but Collmenter is likely to make one more rehab appearance before rejoining the major league team.