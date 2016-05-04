FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 4, 2016 / 2:53 AM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Matt Buschmann, designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Friday, was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Buschmann was 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three appearances covering 4 1-3 innings with the D-backs. He was designated 19 days after making his major league debut with Arizona following 10 minor league seasons, in which he played for six organizations.

RHP Josh Collmenter (right shoulder tightness) began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on Monday, pitching three scoreless innings. The D-backs will evaluate him, but Collmenter is likely to make one more rehab appearance before rejoining the major league team.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.