Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Tuesday against the Marlins. It was his seventh homer of the season.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday against the Marlins. He entered the game leading the majors in walks. He now has 28 free passes and has reached base in 19 of the past 21 games.

LHP Patrick Corbin got a no-decision on Tuesday against the Marlins. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed five hits, one walk and three runs. He was on track to pick up a win, leading 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. But he gave up a two-run homer to Marcell Ozuna and received a quick hook.

LHP Andrew Chafin (0-1) took the loss in relief on Tuesday against the Marlins. He deserved it, too. He walked both batters he faced in the sixth inning. He threw eight pitches -- all balls.