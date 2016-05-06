Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller will start against his former team for the first time on Saturday when the Diamondbacks visit the Atlanta Braves.

RHP Shelby Miller will start against his former team for the first time on Saturday when the Diamondbacks visit the Atlanta Braves. Miller has been effective against the Braves, going 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA in four career starts.

2B Jean Segura (hip) started Thursday night for the first time since Saturday. “I don’t think he’s 100 percent,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “But he feels he can go, and he doesn’t feel he will get hurt (further), which is the key.”

2B Jean Segura, who had a hip injury, returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Saturday and went 2-for-4. He raised his batting average to .345. Arizona manager Chip Hale said before the game that he did not think Segura was 100 percent, but the results were positive, especially on a night Arizona got shut out. Segura, who started the night second in the National League in hits, is vital to the Arizona offense.

RHP Zack Greinke, who got off to a poor start by losing his first two decisions with Arizona, will start against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Greinke has been better of late, going 2-0 with a 3.90 ERA in his past four starts. He has had success against the Braves, going 1-1 with a 2.53 ERA in five career starts. More recently, Greinke is 1-0 with a 0.86 ERA in his past three starts against Atlanta.