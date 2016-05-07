Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller (0-3, 8.49) will try to turn his season around against the Braves, for whom he pitched last season. Miller has failed to pitch five innings in three of his last five starts and is coming off a loss against the Rockies that saw him allow three runs on four hits and four walks in 3 2/3 innings. Miller has stuck out 19 and walked 19 and allowed six home runs in 23 1/3 total innings this season. Miller needs one strikeout to reach 500 for his career.

RHP Daniel Hudson worked around two hits and pitched a scoreless inning on Friday. He has held right-handed batters hitless in 25 at-bats this season. The Arizona bullpen has allowed 15 earned runs in 53 2/3 innings, a 2.51 ERA.

C Welington Castillo was 2-for-5 on Friday and is hitting .363 (20-for-55) with 15 RBIs over his last 14 games. Castro ranks second in the major leagues among catchers with 16 RBIs.

2B Jean Segura had a hit and a walk on Friday and has reached base safely in 12 straight games. Segura is hitting .347 (25-for-72) over his last 16 games.

OF Brandon Drury hit his fifth home run on Friday. Over the last 14 games, Drury is batting 20-for-58 (.345) with five doubles, five homers and eight RBIs.

RHP Zack Greinke (3-2) allowed two runs on seven hits over six innings and enabled the Diamondbacks to break their six-game losing streak on Friday. Greinke improved to 5-0 with a 1.88 ERA in his last seven road starts and won for the first time in three career starts at Turner Field. Greinke tied a career high with five consecutive strikeouts.