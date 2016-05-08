Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller won his first game for the Diamondbacks, beating his former team on Saturday in Atlanta. The two runs he allowed came in the first two innings as he limited the Braves to four hits over his six innings. Miller, acquired for three players over the winter, is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA after seven Arizona starts. The first-inning homer by Freddie Freeman broke a streak of seven opening innings in which Miller hadn’t allowed a hit.

RHP Josh Collmenter didn’t last an inning in his second minor league rehab start for Class A Visalia on Saturday, giving up five hits and seven runs (five earned) in two-thirds of an inning. He walked one and struck out none. Collmenter allowed two hits and no runs in his first rehab outing Monday, striking out three and walking one in three innings. Collmenter, who split time between the bullpen and rotation last year, has been on the Arizona disabled list all season because of right shoulder inflammation.

LHP Patrick Corbin, who is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA, hopes that Turner Field plays long as usual on Sunday as he faces the Braves in Atlanta. He has allowed eight home runs in his six starts, including two three-homer games. Corbin is 2-0 and hasn’t allowed an earned run against the Braves over 16 2/3 career innings. He has also pitched well away from Arizona this season, going 1-0 with a 2.50 ERA in three road starts.

SS Eduardo Escobar (left groin strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list.

OF Brandon Drury was 3-for-5 with two doubles and a tiebreaking RBI against the Braves on Saturday. The rookie is batting .365 with seven doubles, five homers and nine RBIs over his past 15 games. Drury has his average up to .316 for the season, with six homers and 13 RBIs.