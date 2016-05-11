Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

OF Yasmany Tomas returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with a stiff neck.

LF Yasmany Tomas returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games with a stiff neck and went 3-for-4 with a double, an intentional walk and one run. Tomas’ time off didn’t cool him off, as he is now 8-for-19 in his past five games. He has played six career games at Coors Field since May 6, 2015, and has three or hits in three of them. In those six games, Tomas is batting .440 (11-for-25).

RHP Rubby De La Rosa became the first Arizona starter to throw seven scoreless innings at Coors Field since Ian Kennedy threw six scoreless innings there Sept. 12, 2010. He allowed one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings with one walk and six strikeouts. The 7 1/3 innings are a career high for De La Rosa at Coors Field; he pitched seven innings there June 25, 2015.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-5 with a home run, his seventh of the season and first since April 27. Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 43 consecutive games against the Rockies, which is a franchise record against any opponent.

2B Jean Segura went 3-for-5 with one RBI. He has reached base in a career-high 17 consecutive games, going 29-for-77 (.377) in that span. Segura is 12-for-29 (.414) on Arizona’s current road trip.

RHP Evan Marshall was recalled from Triple-A Reno for the second time this season. He took the roster spot of RHP Archie Bradley, who was optioned to Reno after his spot start Monday. Marshall is 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in eight games with Reno. He pitched in five games with the Diamondbacks from April 17-24, going 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in six innings.

OF David Peralta was not in the lineup for the third consecutive day due to right wrist soreness. He didn’t play for the second straight game after entering Sunday’s contest in the late innings. The Diamondbacks return home after finishing a road trip Wednesday, and the following day, Peralta is going to see Dr. Donald Sheridan, a hand specialist in the Phoenix area.

OF Michael Bourn, 33, signed a minor league contract with Arizona and was assigned to Double-A Mobile. The Braves designated Bourn for assignment April 2. He signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays, and he hit .257 with a double, two triples and four RBIs in nine games with high Class A Dunedin from April 23-May 5 before the Blue Jays released him Saturday. Arizona manager Chip Hale said, “Michael’s a proven center fielder. He’s going to see if he can get his game together. Two or three weeks from now, if we feel like he can help us win games, then we’ll bring him here.” A two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, Bourn has a .266 average and 326 stolen bases over parts of 10 major league seasons.