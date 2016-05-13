Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI and one run. He has reached base safely in 44 consecutive games against the Rockies, a Diamondbacks franchise record for reaching base consecutively against any club. He is tied for the third-longest on-base streak for any opponent against the Rockies. Ryan Klesko also reached base in 44 consecutive games against Colorado from April 6, 2001-June 23, 2009. Al Martin reached base in 45 straight games against Colorado from June 9, 1993-Aug. 8, 1997. Mike Piazza holds the record, having reached base in 48 consecutive games against the Rockies from July 1, 1995-Sept. 13, 1999. Goldschmidt’s next crack at the Rockies will come June 24 at the start of a four-game series at Arizona.

2B Jean Segura led off the game with a double and went 1-for-5. That hit enabled him to extend his career-high streak of reaching base safely to 18 consecutive games. He is hitting .366 (30-for-82) in that span.

LHP Robbie Ray allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings with a career-high nine strikeouts. Ray had eight strikeouts seven different times, including earlier this season on April 19 at San Francisco. He left after throwing 112 pitches and said only one was bad -- a hanging slider that Charlie Blackmon belted for a home run to lead off the third. Ray left with Arizona trailing 5-0 and did not figure in the decision during a game the Diamondbacks lost 8-7. In two starts this year against the Rockies, Ray is 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA.

OF David Peralta did not start for the fourth consecutive day due to right wrist soreness. He will be examined Thursday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz., by Dr. Donald Sheridan, a hand specialist. Manager Chip Hale said, “He has a 7 o’clock appointment, so we’ll get a better idea what’s going on. He says today he’s markedly better than he was two days ago, so that’s a good sign. It could just be he needed a rest to let that thing calm down.”