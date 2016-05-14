Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter (shoulder) gave up six hits and five runs (four earned) in four innings of a rehab start at Class A Visalia on Thursday. Collmenter, who opened the season on the disabled list, has a couple more rehab games scheduled, manager Chip Hale said. “We want to get him to five or six innings,” Hale said. “Everything has been smooth, but we just want to get him built up.” Collmenter has allowed 13 hits and nine earned runs in 7 2/3 innings in three rehab appearances with Visalia.

RF David Peralta (right wrist) missed his fifth consecutive game Thursday. An MRI earlier in the day showed no structural damage, and there is “nothing to be concerned about,” GM Dave Stewart said. Placing Peralta on the disabled list is a long shot, manager Chip Hale said. “Right now, his progress has been pretty good since we sat him down,” Hale said. Peralta is dealing with the residual effects of being hit by pitches in the right forearm from Giants LHP Josh Osich on consecutive days April 20-21, Hale said. “That swelling and that blood has gotten down the wrist and has gotten uncomfortable for him,” Hale said.

3B Jake Lamb was 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning Thursday. He is 8-for-19 with four doubles, a triple, a homer and four RBIs in five games against San Francisco this season and has hit safely in all five.

RHP Zack Greinke doubled to the base of the center field fence in the second inning Thursday, his 17th double in 309 career at-bats. He gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings, including his sixth homer in five starts at Chase Field, where his ERA is 7.28.