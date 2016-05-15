Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller apologized to manager Chip Hale immediately afterward about his quickish exit from the mound during a pitching change in sixth inning on Friday. Miller left the mound before Hale came to the rubber to take him out in a 3-1 game, three batters after Miller gave up a three-run homer to Giants 2B Joe Panik. “We talked right after,” Hale said. “He said right away he was sorry. He really didn’t even realize what he was doing. His character as a teammate and as player through the tough times he has had at the start of this year, that (quick exit) is not who he is. I know that.” Miller is 1-4 with a 6.94 ERA in eight starts and 35 innings this season.

RHP Daniel Hudson gave up his first hit to a right-handed batter this sesaon when Giants C Buster Posey hit a two-out, two-run double to break a tie at 3 in the ninth inning on Saturday night. Right-handers had been 0-for-27 against him after he got Giants 3B Matt Duffy to ground into a forceout at home before Posey batted. “He’s really tough,” Posey said.

LHP Jorge De La Rosa (strained left groin) made his second rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque. In 3 2/3 innings, he allowed three runs (two earned), five hits and three walks with five strikeouts. De La Rosa threw 92 pitches, 53 for strikes. The plan was for him to throw 85-90 pitches. The Rockies will now decide whether he needs another rehab start or if he‘sready to return to the rotation.

2B Jean Segura had an 11-game hitting streak and a streak of 20 straight games reaching base stopped when he went 0-for-5 on Saturday. “He’s been an important cog in this team,” manager Chip Hale said. “I’d like to get him some more days off. It’s hard to take his bat out of the lineup, but we have to start thinking of his health, too.” Segura has played 36 games after missing three straight games with a sore hip May 1-4 and the Diamondbacks lost all three.

LHP Patrick Corbin had his streak of consecutive scoreless innings against San Francisco stopped at 15 when the Giants scored a run in the first inning against him Saturday. Giants RF Hunter Pence hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, improving to 11-for-24 with four homers and nine RBIs against Corbin. “They found some spots and I gave up some hits,” Corbin said. “I thought I made a decent pitch on the homer. He just put a good swing on it.” Corbin gave up three runs in 6 1/3 innings and did not get a decision after the Diamondbacks rallied to tie the score late. He is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 12 career starts against the Giants.

CF Chris Owings has ”saved“ eight runs more than the average center fielder through the first six weeks of the season, according to baseball-reference.com, tied with teammate SS Nick Ahmed and San Diego OF Melvin Upton Jr. for second in the league. ”Incredible,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”He gets to a lot of balls. That’s been very impressive. Owings had played one game in the outfield in the minor leagues before being forced into service after CF A.J. Pollock suffered a fractured elbow three days before the start of the regular season. “It does show the importance of having good athletes,” Hale said. Owings was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored after going 3-for-3 on Friday.

RF David Peralta (wrist) missed his seventh straight game on Saturday and Arizona manager Chip Hale said the disabled list is still a possibility. “We have a date that we’ve decided that we are going to go to,” Hale said. “It’s coming up. That’s the question. Do you just wait a couple of more days? Right now, it could go either way.” The Diamondbacks have played with 11 position players for a week. Peralta gets daily treatment but has not swung a bat since last playing May 7. “I really want to play,” Peralta said. “I want to help the team, but at the same time I have to be smart. The good thing is, it is feeling better every day. I just have to be patient.”