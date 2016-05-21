Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter (right shoulder inflammation) will make his fifth rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

RHP Josh Collmenter (right shoulder inflammation) will make his fifth rehab start Sunday for Triple-A Reno. Collmenter has worked 12 innings so far, giving up 10 earned runs while pitching for Class A Visalia and Reno. The Diamondbacks have at least one more rehab start planned for Collmenter, as pitchers have 30 days to complete rehab stints.

2B Jean Segura went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI, and is punishing Cardinals pitching to a .417 average in five games this year. Segura has 19 multi-hit games this year, second in the National League, and upped his average to .337. While Segura is barely walking (4 BBs in 181 at-bats), his .508 slugging percentage and six steals make him a real threat atop this lineup.

LHP Patrick Corbin overcame four walks to pick up his second win of the season Friday night over St. Louis. Corbin gave up just four hits and two runs while fanning seven, using a slider as his wipeout pitch more often than not. Corbin also helped himself offensively with a fifth inning single, his sixth hit of the year, ranking only behind Pittsburgh’s Francisco Liriano (7) among MLB pitchers.

C Chris Herrmann continues to earn more playing time by hitting. He homered and drove in three runs Friday night, giving him five homers and 19 RBIs for the season, surpassing his previous career highs in both categories (4 HR, 18 RBI with Minnesota in 2013). Herrmann, who has five RBIs in his last two starts against St. Louis, also cut down Stephen Piscotty stealing second to end the third.

LHP Robbie Ray gets the call Saturday when Arizona continues its series in St. Louis. He’s coming off a 12-2 win over the New York Yankees Monday night, allowing two runs on six hits in seven innings while throwing 111 pitches, one shy of his career high. Ray faced the Cardinals once last year, giving up six runs off five hits and five walks in three innings on Aug. 25 in Phoenix.