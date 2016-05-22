Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Josh Collmenter is scheduled to start for Triple-A Reno on Sunday. It will be his fifth start into a rehab assignment after going on the disabled list with inflammation in his right shoulder. The Diamondbacks plan to have him make one additional appearance in the minors, then will have to make a decision on how to fit him into the bullpen.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa missed his normal day to start on Saturday. With two days off this week, the Diamondbacks elected to skip that start so he could receive extra rest. He is scheduled to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

OF Rickie Weeks’ two-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday off Trevor Rosenthal was his first of the year and first since April 28 of last year when he was playing for the Mariners. It was his 16th career homer against the Cardinals and seventh at Busch Stadium.