Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller continues to struggle because he’s eating up one-third of a start’s worth of pitches in lengthy innings. He did so again Monday, needing 32 pitches to get out of the first inning -- 20 before retiring an out. Four of the first five Pirates batters reached base against Miller, who is 2-7 in his career against Pittsburgh.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa, who pitches Tuesday, is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two career starts vs. the Pirates. Overall, he is 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA in his last five starts this season.

2B Jean Segura was lifted after being struck by a pitch thrown by Pirates reliever Arquimedes Caminero. Segura was struck on the side of the batting helmet by a 96-mph Caminero fastball in the seventh, and was taken to a hospital to be checked for a concussion.

SS Nick Ahmed was lifted after being struck by a pitch thrown by Pirates reliever Arquimedes Caminero. Ahmed was struck on his chin an inning after 2B Jean Segura was struck in the head. Manager Chip Hale said, “It’s not good, there’s no place for it (hitting batters in the head) in the game.” Then, speaking of Caminero, he said, “If you’ve got no control in that area (up and in), you shouldn’t throw up there.”

INF Jake Lamb didn’t enter Tuesday until the sixth inning, but still got a hit and now is 9-for-25 (.360) with three doubles, three homers, five RBIs and six runs scored over his last six games. He also has 10 extra-base hits over his last 15 games.