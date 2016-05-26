Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

LF Yasmany Tomas hit his sixth homer in the second inning, a two-run job that gave Arizona an early 3-0 lead.

RHP Josh Collmenter (right shoulder) made his sixth rehab appearance on Tuesday for Triple-A Reno, striking out three in a scoreless inning.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa fell to 4-5, primarily because he gave up homers to David Freese and Sean Rodriguez. He had skipped his previous scheduled start because of groin soreness but had been stingy in going 3-1 in his previous four starts. “He just tired out. Coming off the layoff we were real cognizant of how many pitches he was going to go. He was going to be right around 100 -- it was his game there in the fifth inning,” said manager Chip Hale. De La Rosa threw 92 pitches, allowing five runs on nine hits in 4-1/3 innings, and gave up David Freese’s winning homer in the fifth, the last batter he faced. “Anything but a home run there,” Hale said. “Maybe they tie the game, get him out. But he hung a slider.”

2B Jean Segura, one of two Arizona players knocked out of the game on Tuesday after being hit in the head area with a pitch, was available off the bench with Brandon Drury starting at second on Wednesday night.

SS Nick Ahmed, one of two Arizona players knocked out of the game on Tuesday after being hit in the head area with a pitch, was in the starting lineup on Wednesday night.

RF Rickie Weeks Jr. made his first career start at that position. While his fielding was not a factor, he hit his second homer of the season in the fifth.