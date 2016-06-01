Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller (sprained finger) could be ready to return to the rotation when he is eligible after the Diamondbacks' off day on June 9, manager Chip Hale said. "We were hoping that Shelby might be back by then," Hale said. "We'll see." Miller was placed on the disabled list Friday, retroactive to May 25.

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 3-for-4 with three singles and a walk on Tuesday and is 16-for-37 (.432) in his last 11 games. He has two doubles, two homers, 10 RBIs and nine walks in that span while adding 41 points to his batting average (.269). "It's just way the game is," manager Chip Hale said. "He's quietly picked it up, as you said. A home run here, a home run there. Having very good at-bats. Striking out less. Driving guys in. Obviously, the way our club is put together, it's important that he be that guy."

LHP Edwin Escobar will remain in the rotation for a second start at the Cubs on Saturday, manager Chip Hale said. Escobar gave up 10 hits and eight runs (seven earned) in his first major-league start Monday. "We'll do some work with him," Hale said. "Mike (Butcher, pitching coach) had a long conversation with him on the bench. He did some good things. His velocity was up to 95. (He) pitched inside, like we like. There was some soft contact. But he has to do better. He knows that."

RF David Peralta (wrist) took batting practice with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday and is expected to play extended spring training games before being re-evaluated. "Conceivably could be with us (after that)", manager Chip Hale said, "or could go play in the minor leagues a couple of games." Peralta has not played since May 7, and Hale said he has been missed. "He's a very good player, No. 1," Hale said. "He's a huge part of our offense that we count on. He can hit behind 'Goldy' (Paul Goldschmidt)."

LF Rickie Weeks will be used as a DH in at least one of the next two games at Houston, manager Chip Hale said. "A lot of times when you have very few DH opportunities during the season you like to give your (regulars) a rest," Hale said, "but we have some unique situations here. I definitely want Rickie to be in there, so he's probably going to be the main DH."