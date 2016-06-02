Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt singled in the first inning and is batting .476 (10-for-21) with three home runs and four RBIs over his past six games against his hometown Astros. Goldschmidt has reached base safely in 20 of 22 career games against Houston.

LHP Robbie Ray recorded his second consecutive no-decision against the Astros, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings. Ray defeated the Astros in his major league debut with Detroit on May 6, 2014, and did not factor in the decision against Houston last season in a 5-3 Arizona win on Oct. 4.

OF David Peralta is nearing a return from the 15-day disabled list, with a couple extended spring training games on tap before a potential activation this weekend when Arizona visits the Cubs. Peralta landed on the DL on May 15 because of right wrist inflammation.

3B Jake Lamb hit his second career game-tying home run in the ninth inning, a two-run shot off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson. He first accomplished the feat on April 18 against the Giants. Lamb is the first player with multiple two-out, ninth-inning-or-later, game-tying homers since Milton Bradley and Xavier Nady in 2007. Lamb extended his hitting streak to 10 games and is batting .333 (12-for-36) during that span.