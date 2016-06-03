FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#US MLB
June 3, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Shelby Miller threw a side session Wednesday and is scheduled to pitch in an extended spring training game Saturday. Miller is on the 15-day disabled list with a right index finger sprain. Miller is 1-6 with a 7.09 ERA in 10 starts this season.

OF David Peralta went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in an extended spring training game against the Rockies on Wednesday. He was to play in another game Thursday, take Friday off, and play Saturday and Sunday with Triple-A Reno. Peralta was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 15 with right wrist inflammation.

RHP Zack Greinke recorded his fourth consecutive victory while striking out a season-high 11 batters. It marked his 24th career double-digit strikeout game for Greinke, who became the third pitcher in franchise history with 11-plus strikeouts and no walks in a scoreless start, joining LHP Randy Johnson (three times) and RHP Curt Shilling.

