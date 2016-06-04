Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley (1-2) took the loss, but was almost equally as effective as Cubs RHP John Lackey during his six-inning effort. He allowed one run on four hits while walking three and striking out a career-high 10. "For the most part I was able to get ahead and dictate counts but the one miss and they take advantage of it."

RHP Shelby Miller, on the 15-day disabled list because of a sprained right index finger, is scheduled to start an extended spring training game on Saturday.

INF Matt Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Reynolds figures to play a role as a utility infielder who can play third, shortstop or second. He hit just .100 in 10 at-bats for the Mets earlier this season. In 35 games at Las Vegas, Reynolds hit .230 with eight doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

C Welington Castillo went 2-for-4 and is batting .340 in his last 14 road games. He extended his hitting streak to four games while collecting his 13th multi-hit game of the season.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a double. He's a career .361 hitter in 29 games against the Cubs. He's a career .329 hitter (17-of-52) in 13 games at Wrigley Field. Seventeen of his 39 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

LHP Edwin Escobar (0-1, 18.90 ERA) will make his second Diamondbacks start in Saturday's middle game. He was claimed on waivers from the Red Sox on April 29. Escobar lost his first big league start on May 30 to the Astros, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

OF David Peralta went 2-for-6 with two doubles in his second extended spring training game on Thursday in Arizona. He's been on a disabled list because of a wrist injury but could rejoin the Diamondbacks soon.