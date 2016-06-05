FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2016 / 9:51 PM / a year ago

Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LF Yasmany Tomas hit his seventh home, a solo shot off the Cubs' Pedro Strop on Saturday. He is 5-for-15 in his last four games.

1B Paul Goldschmidt is 39-for-110 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 30 career games against the Cubs. He drew two walks Saturday against the Cubs and leads the National League with 52 walks.

LHP Edwin Escobar (0-2) allowed four runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings in his second start after the D-backs claimed him on waivers from Boston on April 29. He has yet to finish the fourth inning in a start. His ERA is 14.14.

3B Jake Lamb hit his 10th home run, a two-run shot, on Saturday against the Cubs' Jason Hammel. It was Lamb's fourth home run in his last nine games. He has hit eight of his home runs against right-handers.

