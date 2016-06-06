Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller (sprained right index finger) threw five scoreless innings at extended spring training Saturday during his rehab. Miller will make at least one more rehab start with one of the D-backs’ minor-league teams before he is activated, Hale said. Miller went on the 15-day DL May 27, retroactive to May 25.

LHP Patrick Corbin (3-5) allowed two runs and five hits and struck out five in seven innings Sunday against the Cubs. He has pitched at least six innings in all three of his career starts against Chicago. He has a 2.66 ERA on the road but a 7.94 ERA at home.

C Chris Herrmann matched his career high with three hits -- all singles -- Sunday against the Cubs. He snapped a five-game hitless streak.

OF David Peralta (right wrist inflammation) is expected to rejoin the team Monday in Phoenix. He was scheduled to play his final rehab game Sunday with Triple-A Reno. “The plan is we’d like to have him back for tomorrow, but if he needs a day or two more, we’re good with that too,” manager Chip Hale said. Peralta went on the 15-day disabled list May 15, retroactive to May 9.