Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Silvino Bracho was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday to make room on the roster for RF David Peralta, who was activated from the disabled list. His departure left the Diamondbacks with 12 pitchers and 13 position players. Bracho was 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA in six appearances covering six innings.

RHP Shelby Miller (index finger) is expected to make his next appearance in a minor league rehab start this week, manager Chip Hale said. Miller threw 60 pitches in five scoreless innings in an extended spring training game last Saturday. "We'll see how he feels and get his pitch count back up," Hale said. Miller is eligible to return from the disabled list June 10, but it appears the plan is to wait at least one more week.

LHP Edwin Escobar was moved to the bullpen after making two starts, manager Chip Hale said, to add a second left-hander to LHP Zac Curtis in the pen. Escobar was 0-2 with a 14.14 ERA in his two starts, giving up 15 hits and 11 earned runs in seven innings. "We think this is more his niche too to be a reliever so we're interested to see it," Hale said. "We've been getting Curtis up and down so much that it gives us another lefty." Escobar has hit 95 mph in his two starts. "He has some length ... if we need to bridge two, three innings in a game we can leave him in the game," Hale said. Arizona has not named a starter for Saturday.

INF Phil Gosselin singled and scored in the seventh inning, his major league-high ninth pinch hit of the season. Teammate Rickie Weeks is tied for third in the majors with seven. Gosselin is 9-for-27 with three RBIs as Arizona's primary pinch-hitter in get-on-base situations.

RF David Peralta did not need much time to adjust to major league pitching in his return Monday, singling and homering in his first game back after missing 27 with a right wrist injury. "I'm ready to go," Peralta said. "It's not like I've been out for a long time. Timing is going to come. I know in my mind my wrist is good so everything is going to come." Because of a logjam at the corner outfield spots, Peralta may take his days off against left-handed pitchers in the near future, manager Chip Hale said. "Have to be very careful with hitting, diving, all the things that can affect it," Hale said. "We'll really keep a good eye on him."