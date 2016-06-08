Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller (index finger) is scheduled to make a rehab start for Class A Visalia on Thursday. Miller has been on the disabled list retroactive to May 25.

RHP Rubby De La Rosa will not require a second Tommy John surgery, he said Monday, after Dr. James Andrews studied the most recent MRI given after De La Rosa was placed on the disabled list retroactive May 26. “It’s a situation that the rest is going to help him and he’s going to come back strong,” manager Chip Hale said. De La Rosa said Andrews told him the right ulnar collateral ligament was stretched and needed time to calm down. The new ligament was installed on Aug. 9, 2001, when Dr. Andrews performed Tommy John surgery. De La Rosa said he will not pick up a ball for two more weeks but hopes to return by August/September.

1B Paul Goldschmidt has reached base in 13 straight games, hitting .386 with five doubles, three homers and 11 RBIs in that stretch. He was a triple short of the cycle Tuesday and is hitting .272, his highest batting average since the first week of the season. “Just trying to have some good at-bats and hit the ball,” Goldschmidt “I was able to hit a couple of balls hard tonight and got lucky on that last one. Just trying to be consistent, make some consistent hard contact, hard line drives. If you do that, things will take care of themselves.” Goldschmidt leads the majors in walks and is third in on-base percentage.

CF Chris Owings has missed the last two games with a lingering foot injury and remains a candidate for the disabled list, manager Chip Hale said, although that appears unlikely at this point. Owings has shown symptoms associated with plantar fasciitis but has not been diagnosed, Hale said. “Whenever you are dealing with plantar fasciitis or the possibility of it, or the pain is turning into that, you have to be very careful,” Hale said. “Now, most of it has been his right foot, but the other day (Sunday) in Chicago it became his left foot. It is almost like it jumped from one foot to the other.”

3B Jake Lamb has five homers in his last 38 at-bats after hitting a three-run homer that bounced off the left-field fence, his opposite field. He has three homers against lefties but is only 5-for-37 against them this season. “It’s an ongoing process,” Lamb said. “I want to be in there every single day, righty or lefty. Obviously I know the numbers and the struggles so far this season. Hopefully it was a step in the right direction.” Lamb homered Tuesday two pitches after manager Chip Hale was ejected for arguing a strikeout on the previous batter. “It wasn’t changing my plan,” Lamb said. “I was still going to go up there and be aggressive. It’s definitely nice to know he (Hale) is fighting for us.”

RHP Zack Greinke threw his first shutout since July 13, 2013, to get his 150th career victory. Among active pitchers, only Mets RHP Bartolo Colon (222), Yankees LHP CC Sabathia (217), Cubs RHP John Lackey (177) and Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (162) have more. Five of his last six victories have been after an Arizona loss. “It’s up to the starting pitcher to set the tone,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’s a pro in the way he studies. The way he prepares. In that way he’s a leader, and the way he pitches he is definitely a leader.”