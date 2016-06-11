Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Triple-A Reno to start against Miami on Saturday. Godley was 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA in nine minor league starts this season, the last four at Triple-A Reno, and gave up three hits in seven scoreless innings in a 9-1 victory over Salt Lake on June 5. “His last outing was fantastic,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He had a tough spring. He was injured a little bit, sore. He has just gotten back to being who he was last year, aggressive, getting the ground balls.” Godley was 5-1 with a 3.19 in nine appearances, five starts, with Arizona last season.

RHP Shelby Miller (right index finger) gave up two hits and struck out 11 in six scoreless innings in a rehab start for Class A Visalia on Thursday, an appearance that could hasten his return to the Diamondbacks’ rotation. “That’s another decision we are going to have to make, whether he goes another one (rehab) or he is our next start the next time around,” manager Chip Hale said. Hale said the D-backs will likely make that call by the weekend. Miller touched 95 mph with his fastball, Hale said.

CF/SS Chris Owings (right foot) missed his fourth straight game but is nearing a return, manager Chip Hale said. Owings took batting practice, ran and did fielding drills before the game. “He’s doing better,” Hale said. “They are really testing it out. I had thoughts today of putting him in the lineup. We want to give him one more day.” With LF Peter O‘Brien added to the roster, Owings could play more middle infield, Hale said, including taking a turn at second base if/when Jean Segura needs a break.

LHP Edwin Escobar was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday to make room on the roster LF Peter O‘Brien. Escobar was 0-2 with a 14.14 ERA in two starts with the Diamondbacks after being acquired on waivers from Boston in late April. He gave up 15 hits and 11 earned runs in seven innings against Houston and the Cubs. “We’d like to see him pitch as a reliever at Triple-A,” manager Chip Hale said. “Right now we feel that this is the best fit. We liked what we saw of him, great arm.” Escobar will work on his breaking ball.

LF Peter O‘Brien was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts after being recalled from Triple-A Reno earlier Friday, and he will get regular time in the near future. “He’s going to play,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s going to play left field. He’s going to play close to every day, five out of six, five out of seven. Going to give him an opportunity. He’s earned it. We want to see what he can do.” O‘Brien, 25, was slashing .330/.356/.670 with 17 homers and 52 RBIs in 51 games at Reno. He led the affiliated minors in homers and total bases (142). “He needs to get a good sample size to see what he can do,” Hale said. “Is that a month? We’ll see.”

RHP Tyler Clippard gave up his third homer to Marlins 1B Justin Bour in four career plate appearances Friday, when Bour’s seventh-inning grand slam tied the game at 5, helping the Marlins to an 8-6 victory. “Just a really bad outing, one of the worse of my career as far as execution,” Clippard said. “I threw only one strike and it got hit for a home run. I tried to go with a good changeup, down and away. It certainly wasn’t down and away enough.” Bour has hit two Clippard changeups and one fastball for his homers.