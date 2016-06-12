Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Shelby Miller (finger) is expected to make one more rehab start before a possible return to the starting rotation, manager Chip Hale said.

RHP Shelby Miller (right index finger) is schedule to make his second rehab start Tuesday at Class A Visalia before a possible return to the starting rotation, manager Chip Hale said. Miller retired the first 15 batters he faced, giving up two hits in six shutout innings of a rehab start for Class A Visalia last Thursday. ”Facing A ball guys, so you can’t really base too much off of what you do,“ Miller said, ”but more so past the numbers, more of how I felt. I felt good mechanically. I threw a lot of strikes and got ahead in the count. That was really the main thing. Everything felt a little bit smoother.“ Miller is likely to make his second rehab start with Visalia, also, while getting his pitch count up to about 100. ”Just keep refining everything, making sure his stuff is crisp,“ Hale said. ”Get his pitch count up again to where we want it.

LHP Patrick Corbin and manager Chip Hale met Saturday afternoon in response to Corbin’s comments after Friday’s 8-6 loss to Miami, in which Corbin was removed with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning while holding a 4-1 lead. “You just want some trust in you,” Corbin said. “Maybe show some trust in the starter that they can work their way out of that.” The Marlins scored seven runs off three relievers, the first three runs charged to Corbin. “You know what, Patrick and I had a nice conversation,” Hale said. “We try to keep that in-house and much as we can. That’s really all I want to comment on it.” Corbin threw 97 pitches, and Hale was impressed with the outing. “His start was fantastic through six,” Hale said. “Battle into the seventh. I told him that anytime you can pitch in the seventh as a starter in this league, it is really good.”

SS/OF Chris Owings was placed on the disabled list Saturday when RHP Zack Godley was recalled from Triple-A Reno to make the start. Owings (left foot plantar fasciitis) had not played since being removed from Sunday’s game at the Chicago Cubs.

CF/SS Chris Owings was placed on the disabled list Saturday when RHP Zack Godley was recalled from Triple-A Reno to make the start. Owings (left foot plantar fasciitis) had not played since being removed from Sunday’s game at the Cubs. He had played through a right foot injury much of the season before the left foot became an issue, and doctors thought it had a chance of developing into something worse. Owings missed three months in 2010 with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. “He could have gone out there and played, but it is just not worth it this time of the year,” manager Chip Hale said. “If he tears it, we lose him for a month two, maybe longer. You learn from what guys did before.” Owings, the primary center fielder for the last eight weeks, is hitting .285 with 10 doubles, four triples, two homers and 18 RBI in 54 games.

LF Peter O‘Brien did not play Saturday, a day after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against Miami in his first start after being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. The Diamondbacks chalked it up to a case of wanting to do too much, especially inasmuch as O‘Brien is from the Miami area. “It’s his hometown team,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He wants to make a big impression. Everything you do to try to calm him down, you almost have to let him go out there, struggle a little bit that first day, swing and miss, and get over it and come back to the earth and be who you are.”

CF Michael Bourn hit his first home run in 197 games and 636 at-bats to break up Miami RHP Jose Fernandez’s perfect game with two outs in the sixth inning Saturday. His homer keyed a four-run rally in a 5-3 victory. “To be honest with you, I‘m never thinking about hitting a home run,” said Bourn, whose last homer came on July 5, 2014. “I just run into them. It has been awhile. I had a goose egg last year. I was able to get one, and it felt good. I was able to get the barrel to it and let his velocity take care of the rest.” Bourn hit ninth in the lineup for the first time in this season. RHP Zack Godley hit eighth. “We just figured if we put somebody other than Michael in the ‘2’ hole, where would he fit,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I think ‘9’ is good, a second leadoff guy to put some more guys on base in front of ‘Goldy’ (No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt).” 3B Jake Lamb hit second.