Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Jon Duplantier, the D-backs' third-round choice in the 2016 draft, signed for a $686,000 signing bonus Monday, according to reports. Duplantier, who attended Rice, features a fastball that he throws in the mid-90 mph range and a curveball. "Big, strong, physical guy, attacks the zone," scouting director Deric Ladnier said. Duplantier, who missed the 2015 season due to a shoulder injury, was second in NCAA Division I with 96 strikeouts this year.

RHP Shelby Miller's rehab outing Tuesday for Class A Visalia will play a part in the Diamondbacks' rotation plans around Thursday's off day, manager Chip Hale indicated Monday. LHP Robbie Ray and RHP Zack Greinke appear likely to remain on four days' rest to pitch in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday, the first two days of 13-day road trip. RHP Zack Godley is a candidate to be skipped, because his turn falls on the off day Thursday. "Zack (Godley) is in the rotation as of right now," Hale said. "We have to see how Shelby does tomorrow, and then we can shuffle some guys around. Sunday is the next day of wondering who to start." Miller has been out since May 25 due to a sprained right index finger.

LF Peter O'Brien is in his second season as a full-time outfielder, and the D-backs are pleased with his progress there. O'Brien leaped at the wall to take an extra-base hit, possibly a home run, away from Dodgers 3B Justin Turner in the fifth inning of Arizona's 3-2 victory Monday. "Anything he's going to have to use a lot of foot speed on is not going to be something he's going to be able to do," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "But the positioning that Dave (McKay, first base/outfield coach) tries to give him ... the jumps he is getting is much better than we saw in spring training. He just looks a lot more sure of himself."

RHP Zack Greinke won his sixth consecutive start and threw a season-high 119 pitches in his first appearance against his former Dodgers teammates Monday, when he gave up two runs on seven hits in a 3-2 victory to improve to 3-0 lifetime against them. Greinke's single, his ninth hit of the season, started the game-winning rally in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie. "He was effective when he needed to be," said Dodgers SS Corey Seager, who homered off Greinke in the fifth but flied out with the tying run on first base and one out in the seventh. "He made pitches when he needed to. He got out of close jams. It looked like you had him on the ropes, and he got out if it."

RHP Brad Ziegler moved into a tie for seventh place in major league history by converting his 41st consecutive save Monday, his 13th of the season. Ziegler got a five-out save, entering with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth and getting out of that with a strikeout and a diving catch by CF Michael Bourn. "Bourn made the play in center that saved the game," Ziegler said. "As soon as it was hit, I said, 'Oh, gosh, I hope he is shallow enough.' It was a really good team win." RHP Rod Beck (1993-95), RHP Trevor Hoffman (1997-98) and RHP Heath Bell (2010-11) also saved 41 in a row.