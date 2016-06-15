Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley took a no-hitter into the fifth inning Tuesday before giving up a one-out, bases-empty homer to Dodgers OF Joc Pederson that triggered a three-run inning. Bradley walked the next two batters, and both scored. ”The homer to break up the no hitter, so be it,“ Bradley said. ”That is part of the game, but the two walks following is what bothers me.“ Bradley struck out nine -- one short of his career high -- and walked three. This is definitely a big learning lesson,” Bradley said. “It is frustrating. Have really good stuff until the fifth then kind of hit a wall.”

RHP Shelby Miller gave up six hits and three runs (one earned) in six innings of his second rehab start at Class A Visalia on Tuesday. Miller, a candidate to start Sunday at Philadelphia, struck out eight and walked one. He was placed on the disabled list with a sprained right index finger retroactive to May 25 and is eligible to return any time. He was 1-6 with a 7.09 ERA in 10 starts before going on the disabled list. Miller threw six scoreless innings in his first rehab start for Visalia on June 9, striking out 11

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-4 with an RBI single to extend his streak of reaching base to 19 straight games. He is hitting .391 since May 27. He has been particularly hard on the Dodgers with 23 homers and 67 RBIs in 81 games against them. Both numbers are the most against the Dodgers since Goldschmidt made his major league debut Aug. 1, 2011.

IF/OF Brandon Drury has lost playing time since LF Peter O‘Brien was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday, making only one start in the last six games. The Diamondbacks are overloaded in the corner outfield and with 2B Jean Segura and 3B Jake Lamb playing well, there is limited time at those spots. “It’s a tough balance to strike,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We knew that when we brought Pete up.” Drury’s only start has come at third base against Marlins’ LHP Adam Conley on Sunday, but he is set to start against Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday. Drury homered against Kershaw last season.

RHP Zack Greinke and manager Chip Hale met Tuesday to discuss Greinke’s next start after he threw a season-high 119 pitches in seven innings Monday. Greinke played catch before the game and is expected to pitch at Philadelphia on regular rest Saturday. “We would always think about it,” Hale said about giving Greinke an extra day off around an off day Thursday. “He said he doesn’t see any problem starting on the day he is supposed to start, but if there is, he’d let me know. We could make a change if we had to, but as we sit now he is going to start on his fifth day.” Greinke (9-3) has won his last six starts, with a 2.05 ERA.