Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RF Yasmany Tomas went 2-for-5 with two home runs Friday against Philadelphia, the second multi-homer game of his two-year career. Tomas, who has nine homers this season, hit solo shots in the fourth and fifth off Philadelphia starter Adam Morgan, on an 0-2 fastball and a 1-2 slider, respectively. It was not lost on Tomas that his outburst came in the same stadium where he hit his first major league home run, last May 16 off reliever Ken Giles. “For me, I never want to forget that my first home run was here,” Tomas said through an interpreter. “That’s why I believe I have more confidence here than any other park.” He is now 10-for-20 in his career against the Phillies, with four homers and five RBIs.

1B Paul Goldschmidt went 3-for-5 with his 13th homer of the season in Friday night’s victory over Philadelphia, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. He is also hitting .397 since May 27 and .371 since May 16, raising his overall average to .288. Manager Chip Hale said the key is that Goldschmidt is punishing mistakes by opposing pitchers. “I don’t know about punish,” Goldschmidt said, “but I think I hit mistakes. Whenever you’re going well, you’re hitting those. When you’re struggling, you’re either missing them or they’re making a play on it. I‘m just trying to hit the ball hard, and I’ve been doing it a little bit more consistently. That’s just the goal -- to be more consistent.”

LHP Robbie Ray won his second straight start Friday against Philadelphia, going six innings and allowing two runs and seven hits while striking out seven and walking one. He allowed a two-run triple to Cameron Rupp in the first inning but retired 10 straight hitters between the second and fifth, while pounding the bottom of the strike zone with fastballs. “He threw the heck out of the ball,” manager Chip Hale said. “He was grunting, probably, the last four innings. ... Very, very, very impressive.” The Phillies loaded the bases on three straight singles with two outs in the sixth, but Hale stuck with Ray. “I said, ‘It’s your game, man. Finish it,’ ” Hale said. The gesture was appreciated. “For him to leave me in there, that was a huge show of confidence in me, and I‘m glad he did,” said Ray, who struck out Tyler Goeddel to end the inning, and his night.

LF Peter O‘Brien homered twice in Friday’s victory over the Phillies, a three-run shot in the fourth inning off Philadelphia starter Adam Morgan and a solo blast in the seventh off reliever Elvis Araujo. O‘Brien, a rookie, is 3-for-20 in six games this season. All three hits are home runs. “Let’s mix in some singles, huh?” he said with a smile. He said he has been able to remain positive, despite his early struggles. “I think the biggest thing is just kind of getting comfortable,” he said. “That’s what I’ve been saying since I got here -- new ballparks, new arms I haven’t seen, so I talk to a lot of guys. I think the biggest thing is just kind of be in the moment and get comfortable and everything will start coming around.”

RHP Zack Greinke, Saturday’s starter, is 6-0 with a 2.05 ERA over his last six outings. He dropped his first two starts of the season and through five appearances allowed 21 earned runs in 30 2/3 innings, an ERA of 6.16. Since then he has surrendered 18 earned runs in 63 innings over nine starts, an ERA of 2.57. During his winning streak his ERA is 2.05, and the last time out he worked seven innings in a 3-2 victory over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out six and walking two. He is 6-1 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career outings against the Phillies, seven of them starts.