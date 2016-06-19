Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley, Sunday's starter against Philadelphia, has taken losses in each of his three June starts, with a 5.19 ERA during the month. In his last outing, June 14 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bradley gave up five runs (all earned) in 5? innings of a 7-4 loss.

1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a two-run home run in the fifth inning of Arizona's 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday. That's the longest active streak in the majors, and he is batting .408 (20-for-49) in that span. Goldschmidt has reached base in 22 straight games, the longest active streak in the National League; he has an OBP of .463 since May 26.

RHP Zack Greinke continued a stellar June with eight innings of one-run ball to pick up the win in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday. The 13th-year pro improved his record to 4-0 with a 0.87 ERA this month, picking up his seventh consecutive win while improving his record to 10-3 and lowering his ERA to 3.54.

RHP Brad Ziegler converted his 14th save of the season on Saturday, throwing the ninth inning of the 4-1 victory. It was the 42nd consecutive converted save opportunity for Ziegler, who began that streak on May 29 last year. It's the longest active saves streak in the majors and seventh-longest in MLB history. Grant Balfour is sixth on that list at 44 straight.