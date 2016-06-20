Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

RHP Archie Bradley allowed just three hits and one unearned run in six innings of work Sunday in Arizona's 5-1 win. He struck out five and walked one. Bradley has allowed five hits or fewer in each of his last five starts, holding opponents to a .182 average.

RHP Shelby Miller will be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list (right index finger sprain) Monday. Miller has been on the DL since May 27 (retroactive to May 25) and was 2-0 with a 0.75 ERA in 12 innings pitched across two rehab starts.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit safely for the 13th straight game Sunday. His streak is the longest active streak in the majors. His single in the sixth inning of Sunday's 5-1 win extended the streak. Goldschmidt has also reached base safely in 23 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NL.

3B Jake Lamb had two extra base RBI hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Lamb first drove in a run with a double in the sixth inning and later produced an RBI triple to get an insurance run in the ninth inning.