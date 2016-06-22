Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

1B Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays to end a 13-game hit streak. He batted .396 during the hitting streak. His 23-game streak of reaching base also ended. He was hitting .384 with 12 walks during that run.

INF Jean Segura walked in each of his two plate appearances Tuesday in the 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It is the first time this season that he has had more than one walk in a game. The previous time that he did it was July 3, 2015. He stole a base after each walk Tuesday, giving him more than one steal in a game for the first time this season. He last did that Sept. 13, 2015.

LHP Robbie Ray makes his 15th start of the season Wednesday in the finale of a two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He allowed seven hits, one walk and two runs Friday in the Diamondbacks' 10-2 victory over the Phillies at Philadelphia for his second straight winning start. He is averaging 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, seventh-highest in the National League and third-best in the league by a left-hander.

INF Jake Lamb was 0-for-4 with four strikeouts Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. It was the first time he had gone 0-for-4 with four strikeouts since Sept. 1. 2014. He has had three or more strikeouts in a game six times this season and five have been in the past 18 games.