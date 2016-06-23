Arizona Diamondbacks - PlayerWatch

C Welington Castillo struck out four times Wednesday in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It was his third game with three or more strikeouts this season, all in the past seven games. The D-backs had 26 strikeouts in splitting a two-game series with the Blue Jays. "Tough," manager Chip Hale said. "You've got to put the ball in play, give some of the credit to their pitchers, they made some good pitches, but we just have to find a way with two strikes to put that ball in play and something good could happen."

1B Paul Goldschmidt, who had a 13-game hit streak stopped Tuesday in a 4-2 win against Toronto, was 2-for-2 with a double and two walks Wednesday. "I think the first couple at-bats, first three at-bats, just able to get into a good hitter's count," he said. "I don't think I swung the bat, I was able to take some pitches, the one got to a 2-1 count and the last one off (Drew) Storen (in the seventh), kind of fell behind, but laid off a couple good pitches that he threw and I was able to fight off that fastball and get a double."

LHP Robbie Ray had eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has 54 strikeouts in eight road starts this season. He allowed four hits with all four of the runs coming on a three-run homer by C Russell Martin in the first inning and a solo shot by 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth. He improved after the three-run first. "My fastball command got better," Ray said. "I was working in my slider a lot more, it was pretty good today, and curveball but mainly it was just that fastball command."

OF Peter O'Brien struck out three times and was 1-for-4 in the 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. He has struck out 16 times in his past 36 plate appearances. The D-backs whiffed 26 times in splitting the two-game series in Toronto. 'It's not concerning at all to me, it does show that I need to make an adjustment, and I am working on that, so I'll be fine," O'Brien said.

RHP Zack Greinke will start the opener of a four-game series against the Rockies in Colorado on Thursday. He allowed one run in eight innings Saturday in a 4-1 win at Philadelphia. He has won seven straight starts dating to May 17, going 7-0 with a 1.90 ERA. He is 5-0 with a 1.47 ERA in six starts on the road. In 19 career games (18 starts) against the Rockies, he is 7-4 with a 4.06 ERA.